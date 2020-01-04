UK's next opponent Georgia stuns No. 9 Memphis on the road

Rayshaun Hammonds scored 15 points, Anthony Edwards added 13 as Georgia ended No. 9 Memphis’ 10-game winning streak with a 65-62 victory over the Tigers.

Precious Achiuwa led Memphis with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Alex Lomax finished with 11. Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 to Oregon.

It was the first time the Bulldogs had defeated a top-10 team since 2011 and their first road win over a top-10 team since 2004. Georgia closed the game on a 6-1 run as Memphis went cold down the stretch.