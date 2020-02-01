UK's next opponent Mississippi State takes down Tennessee

Reggie Perry had 24 points with 12 rebounds and D.J. Stewart had a career-high 20 points to lead Mississippi State to an 86-73 victory over Tennessee.

Perry's output marked the seventh time in the last 10 games he has scored at least 20 points. The sophomore forward also collected his 12th double-double of the season and 21st career double-double.

Stewart was 6-of-9 shooting and made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point distance. Robert Woodard added 14 points for Mississippi State, which has won five straight conference games.

Uros Plavsic and Santiago Vescovi each had 16 points for Tennessee, which has dropped three straight games.