John Fulkerson scored a team-high 15 points, Santiago Vescovi added 13 points and Tennessee beat South Carolina in Knoxville 56-55.

Josiah-Jordan James added 10 points as the Volunteers improve to 10-5, 2-1 in the SEC. Tennessee has now won five straight games over the Gamecocks.

South Carolina (8-7, 0-2 SEC) hosts No. 14 Kentucky on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Columbia is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.