UK's next opponent Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 87-75

Josh Nebo matched a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in an 87-75 victory over Mississippi State.

Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M, which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week.

Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10. The Aggies shot 59.6%, besting their previous high mark of 56% in the season opener against Northwestern State. Tyson Carter scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State.