UK's season comes to a close with 7-4 loss to Vanderbilt

Kentucky's loss to Vanderbilt Saturday paired with South Carolina's win over Mississippi State eliminated the Wildcats from postseason contention.

The second-ranked Commodores beat the Wildcats 7-4 on Saturday to complete the weekend sweep. Vanderbilt scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Kentucky ends its 2019 season with a 26-29 record, including a 7-23 mark in the SEC.

In Zack Thompson's final collegiate start, the lefty ace struck out nine batters, but allowed four runs including a pair of early homers.