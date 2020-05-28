Unbeaten Nadal injured, retired

Bob Baffert's Nadal, the leading points earner on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, has been retired after being diagnosed with a fractured left front lateral condylar.

The unbeaten three-year-old was diagnosed with the injury after a half-mile workout on Thursday at Santa Anita Park. Nadal underwent surgery at a local equine hospital.

Nadal, along with stablemate Charlatan, was an early favorite in September's Kentucky Derby. Nadal won one segment of the Arkansas Derby on May 2.