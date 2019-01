Drew McGowan scored 15 points, Xavier commit KyKy Tandy added 14 points and University Heights beat Lexington Christian 52-40 Sunday afternoon to win its ninth All "A" state championship.

Kyle Rode led the Eagles with 20 points and 14 rebounds and Baylor Brown added 12 points in the loss.

LCA (18-7) returns to action January 31 at Christian Academy of Louisville.