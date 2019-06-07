Valentine leaves LCA, new coach at North Laurel

North Laurel High School has named Nathan Valentine as the 8th boys’ basketball coach in school history. Valentine spent the last five seasons at LCA compiling a 109-51 record winning an All ‘A’ state championship and three consecutive 43rd district titles (2017-19).

Valentine, a native of London, KY who played at South Laurel High School, is excited about returning home.

“There is a ton of positive momentum in the basketball program and school right now. I look forwarding to building on the winning culture that is already in place.”

Before his run as the LCA coach, Valentine was an assistant at Transy under Brian Lane from 2009-2014. Valentine was the recruiting coordinator for the Pioneers.

