Vekoma installed as 9-5 Blue Grass favorite

Vekoma is the 9-5 favorite for Saturday’s 96th running of the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

The son of Candy Ride has two win in three lifetime starts, including the Nashua Stakes at Aqueduct back in November.

Vekoma is trained by George Weaver.

Here is a look at the full field of 14:

1. SomeLikeItHotBrown 10-1

2. Vekoma 9-5

3. Signalman 8-1

4. Market King 20-1

5. Chest Chief 30-1

6. Dream Maker 10-1

7. Admire 15-1

8. Win Win Win 7-2

9. Sir Winston 15-1

10. Lucky Lee 15-1

11. So Alive 15-1

12. Parsimony 20-1

13. Moonster 30-1

14. Aquadini 30-1

