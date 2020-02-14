Vince Marrow staying at Kentucky

University of Kentucky associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow is staying at Kentucky after being courted by Michigan State University. The Spartans recently hired Mel Tucker as the program's head coach. Tucker is a good friend of Marrow.

Marrow announced his decision on Twitter:

“#BBN, I’m staying home! Thank you for all of the love and support. Wow! You people are crazy. A big thanks goes to @UKCoachStoops, @UKMitchBarnhart, @UKYpres and @Marcus_D_Hill. This is a special place and we have #UnfinishedBusiness. Let’s go!”

By staying at Kentucky, Marrow will sign a new contract. The details of the new deal have not yet been released.