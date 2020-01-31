Vince Marrow tweets that he is staying put at Kentucky

According to his post on Twitter Friday night, Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow announced that he is no longer pursuing the Youngstown State head coaching position and that he is staying with the Wildcats.

Marrow is a native of Youngstown, Ohio and he emerged as a candidate for the job with the Penguins after Bo Pelini left to become the defensive coordinator at LSU.

Marrow was promoted to associate head coach in February of 2019, signing a three-year extension starting at $650,000 a year.