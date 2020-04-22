Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever

For those who haven’t mastered the odds of Belarussian soccer or Russian table tennis, this week’s NFL draft gives U.S. gamblers their first opportunity in weeks to bet on an event about which they actually know something. With major sports shut down for more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak, American sportsbooks say they expect football’s annual draft to be the most bet on ever. Estimates of how much will be wagered on the draft range from $5 million to $20 million. That's many times more than what's normally wagered on the draft.