Volleyball Wildcats fall in Sweet 16

Kentucky’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament run has ended with Friday’s loss to Washington, 3-1.

The 9th-seeded Wildcats dropped the first two sets (25-16, 26-24) before winning the third set, 25-15.

The 8th-seeded Huskies won the fourth set, 25-22.

UK had won 10 straight matches entering the regional semifinal match in Waco. The Wildcats had won all six of its NCAA Tournament set, sweeping Southeast Missouri and Michigan at Memorial Coliseum.

This is the second time Washington has knocked UK out of the NCAA Tournament. The last meeting came in 2016 in the second round, with Washington sweeping UK.

The Wildcats were making their third straight appearance in the Sweet 16.

