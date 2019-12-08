WATCH: Taylor, Stenberg react to UK's spot in Belk Bowl

Kentucky is set to meet Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on December 31.

Photo: Regina Rickert

The Wildcats and Hokies will meet at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina for a noon kickoff on ESPN.

Seniors Calvin Taylor Jr. and Logan Stenberg met with the media on Sunday night to discuss their upcoming trip to the Queen City.

Senior OG Logan Stenberg

On what they know about Virginia Tech…

“I’m going in blind right now. We’re going to go into this next week, get some film work done, figure out who we’re going against, you know, personnel tapes and what not and just get ready for it that way. For now, (I’m) going in blind to it.”

On if they think everyone on the team will play…

“It’s their decision. No hard feelings if they don’t. We want them to obviously. It’s whatever is best for them.”

On the range of emotion about today and what bowl they would play in …

“it doesn’t matter to me. Honestly, Florida would be cool just because its warmer, but other than that, it doesn’t make a difference to me personally.”

On some media predicting UK wouldn’t get to a bowl this season …

“As a team we set our sights for what we want to do in the offseason, and it was to get to Atlanta. We knew that we could do that with the people we have. We knew we could do that with the work we were putting in. Obviously, we came up short. I don’t think the bowl game was really on our mind. We had bigger aspirations.”

On if making sacrifices for the team is difficult …

“(It’s) not difficult personally. I just want to do whatever helps the team win, so whatever we need to do on that given Saturday is what we’re going to do.”

On the importance of having extra bowl practices…

“The bowl prep just doesn’t really allow you to stop. Our redshirt freshman year we went home for Christmas and you kind of get a month off. You come back in for off season workouts and you got to reboot stuff, get back into it, get the rust off. So, this right here it just keeps the years going, you don’t stop, you don’t get time off so you’re just constantly building on what you’ve been doing prior in the season.”

On what offense he would prefer running …

“Whatever wins, honestly. We ran the ball. It made the offensive line look good, so that’s always fun I guess, but other than that, we just want to win games.”

On what it would mean to win the Joe Moore Award …

“It would be huge. Growing up in the Coach Schlarman’s position room for these past five years has been great. I think it would just be honestly perfect to give that back to him and show him like, ‘Hey man, all of this hard work, all of this stuff you’re going through it paid off,” and we appreciate him. It would mean everything to us.”

On if he pays attention to awards during the season …

“No, not really. I’m being honest with y’all. All I see is on Twitter like ‘Oh you know, Kentucky’s offensive line up for Joe Moore Award.’ I have absolutely no idea what that entails or how we got recommended for that or anything, but hey, I hope we win it. That’d be cool.”

On the SEC being a better football conference than the ACC …

“I think history speaks for itself. I think we’re a pretty dominant program and dominant conference, so that’s about all I’ll say on that.”

Senior DE Calvin Taylor Jr.

On how important it is to win this game…

“It’s always good to end on a victory if that’s your last time playing. It’s always good to go out on a high note with a victory. Just to be able to thank our fans for traveling, just everybody that supported us, just cap of a season with a nice eight-win season is always good.”

On being part of a Kentucky team that has played in four straight bowl games …

“I think it just highlights the 2015 class, just a culmination of us coming in together as a program. That was kind of our mantra “Why not Kentucky?” just kind of changing the program around so I think that really shows that we’re not a program that’s just satisfied with going to a bowl. We’ve turned ourselves into a program that’s respected across the country so it means a lot.”

On some media during the preseason claiming UK wouldn’t get to a bowl game …

“We kind of heard some of the noise coming out, but we always took that us against the world type of mindset. That fueled us a little bit. We had some unfortunate things happen, but getting to a bowl game is always good for our fans and for our team.”

On being able to go to Charlotte Motor Speedway …

“That’s a real exciting part for all of us. I think some of us watch NASCAR and always watched a couple notable guys like Dale Earnhardt and stuff like that. That’s always fun to be able to do that. I think the guys will really enjoy that, and me personally will enjoy that as well.”

On being 1.5 sacks behind the conference leader in sacks …

“I definitely want to go in and get them, but you know, I’m just a team guy so whatever spots our coach put me in because when you start pushing, you kind of get out of position and just kind of play selfishly.

So, I always pride myself on being selfless and doing whatever comes with the team, so if it falls within the scheme, then so be it.”

On competing against a name program …

“Just like Mitch said, kind of growing up from where I’m from, we kind of know about Virginia Tech. I had some family members that went to school there, so they have a very storied program. It’s definitely a notable program so just getting on the national stage and being able to show how we fare against other teams is always important.”