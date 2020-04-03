CBS, WKYT to rebroadcast UK basketball games, show

CBS and WKYT will rebroadcast this weekend a couple of great UK basketball games and "Legend to Legend," a one-hour show that features current head coach John Calipari talking with former Wildcat coach Joe B. Hall.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., CBS will re-air the North Carolina - Kentucky game from Dec. 3, 2011. UK fans will remember that game for the dramatic ending.

Immediately following the UNC-UK game, an encore performance of "Legend to Legend" will air. John Calipari interviews former head coach Joe B. Hall.

Then on Sunday, CBS will air the 2012 national championship game, featuring Kentucky and Kansas. That will begin at 4 p.m.

