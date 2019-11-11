Walker Buehler hosts second annual charity golf outing

Former Henry Clay pitcher and Dodgers standout Walker Buehler returned to Lexington this week to host his second annual charity golf outing at Lexington Country Club.

The event benefits “Field of Genes” a charity started by Walker’s teammate Rich Hill.

Rich lost his son Brooks to a rare disease and that’s why he and his wife Caitlin started Field of Genes to fund Dr. Sweetser’s research into a wide array of rare diseases at Mass General.

Buehler, the 25-year-old Lexington native, went 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA in 30 starts, striking out 215 and walking 37 in 182 1/3 innings and was named to the National League All-Star Team

In the post-season, he was the Dodgers' stopper. Buehler allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, striking out eight and walking three in a 6-0 victory over the Nationals in Game 1 and he was even better in Game 5.