Walker Parks receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Frederick Douglass lineman and Clemson commit Walker Parks received his Under Armour All-American jersey Friday afternoon during the Broncos' Homecoming pep rally.

This game in Orlando is for the top 100 high school football players in the country and Walker is the first player from Lexington to play in this game since former Lafayette star Jed Willis in 2017.

"It is cool and a huge honor," said Parks. "You heard him say some of those guys that came out of Kentucky and played in the game and got drafted and everything. It is really cool and I have to get myself ready because I want to put on a good show for Frederick Douglass and represent Kentucky well because I am the only guy from Kentucky playing in the game this year."