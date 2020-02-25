Walker Wood lands at McNeese State

Former UK quarterback Walker Wood is transferring to McNeese State. The player made the announcement Tuesday on his Twitter account.

Wood, who starred at Lafayette High School, will have two years remaining to play. Wood entered the transfer portal in December.

McNeese State is located in Lake Charles, La. and is a member of the Southland Conference.

Wood played in two games last season with the Wildcats, completing two passes for 15 yards, while rushing three times for 22 yards.

