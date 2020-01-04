Walker leads No. 18 FSU to 78-65 win over No. 7 Louisville

M.J. Walker scored 23 points for Florida State as the 18th-ranked Seminoles beat No. 7 Louisville 78-65.

The Seminoles were 6 1/2-point underdogs and endured a big game from Louisville's Jordan Nwora to pull the upset. The preseason All-American scored 32 points, matching a career high, but the Cardinals could not overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles.

Florida State made a season-best 11 of 23 3-pointers. Walker finished one point short of his career high. Trent Forrest added 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Devin Vassell scored 14. Louisville lost its second straight.