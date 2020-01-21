Walter McCarty fired by the University of Evansville

Evansville coach Walter McCarty directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Walter McCarty has been fired by the University of Evansville. The school made the announcement on Tuesday in a news release.

The former Kentucky Wildcat had been on administrative leave for the past three weeks while under investigation for conduct that allegedly violated Title IX laws.

"There is no place at UE for any behavior by any University employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others," the release states.

McCarty signed a five-year contract with the Aces in March 2018. Evansville went 11-21 in McCarty's first year and was 9-4 with him as head coach this season.

 
