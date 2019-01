Emma Strunk scored 25 points and Walton-Verona beat West Carter 58-54 Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday's All "A" title game against Owensboro Catholic.

Allie Stone led the Lady Comets with 14 points and two others players finished in double figures.

Sunday's championship game between Owensboro Catholic and Walton-Verona is set for noon at EKU's McBrayer Arena.