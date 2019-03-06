Walton-Verona wins in first Boys' Sweet 16 appearance in 77 years

8th Region champ Walton-Verona made the most of its first appearance in the Boys’ Sweet 16 in 77 years, knocking out Knox Central, 76-54, in the opening game of this year’s state tournament.

The Bearcats, who last played in a Sweet 16 in 1942, advanced with the win to play the winner of Trinity-Johnson Central on Friday.

Kameron Pardee led the winners with 24 points. Xavier signee Dieonte Miles finished with 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Knox Central was playing in its first Boys’ Sweet 16 since 1970.