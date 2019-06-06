Warriors minority owner banned and fined following Game 3 incident

The NBA and Golden State announced on Thursday that Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens has been banned from attending league games and Warriors team activities for one year, and has been fined $500,000 for an incident that occurred during Wednesday’s Finals game.

Stevens pushed and directed obscene language towards Toronto’s Kyle Lowry during Game 3, when Lowry tried to save a ball going out-of-bounds.

The incident occurred with 10:37 left in the fourth quarter.

Stevens’ ban is effective immediately and carries through next season, including the 2020 playoffs.

