Warriors stay alive 106-105, force Game 6 in NBA Finals

TORONTO (AP) - Kyle Lowry's 3-pointer at the buzzer was well off, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a six-point deficit in the final three minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Raptors still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant left the game injured and Kevon Looney did the same, but the Warriors still found a way. Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Klay Thompson had 26 for the Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 for the Raptors. Lowry finished with 18.

 
