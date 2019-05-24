Washington blanks Kentucky 3-0 in Seattle Super Regional opener

Courtesy: UK Softball
By  | 
Posted:

SEATTLE, Wash. (WKYT) -- Kentucky left nine runners on base and No. 3 overall seed Washington blanked the Cats 3-0 Friday night to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Seattle Super Regional.

In the bottom of the first, Washington scored the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly and Sis Bates made it a 2-0 game with a RBI in the bottom of the third.

In the fifth, Morganne Flores hit a solo shot for the third and final run of the game.

Kentucky will look to extend its season Saturday night at 10:00 pm. If Washington wins, the Huskies advance to the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

 
