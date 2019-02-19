Washington named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS – Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after leading the Wildcats this weekend to a 17-point victory over Tennessee.

The Dallas native averaged 21.5 points per game in two games last week against top-25 ranked teams. He had a game-high 20 points to couple with nine boards, three assists and a steal against No. 19/21 LSU. Washington then followed that with a game-high 23 points to go along with five boards, two steals and an assist against the top-ranked Volunteers.

Washington is Kentucky’s first winner of the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week honor since Kevin Knox won it Jan. 31, 2018.

 
