Washington named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after leading the Wildcats this weekend to a 17-point victory over Tennessee.

The Dallas native averaged 21.5 points per game in two games last week against top-25 ranked teams. He had a game-high 20 points to couple with nine boards, three assists and a steal against No. 19/21 LSU. Washington then followed that with a game-high 23 points to go along with five boards, two steals and an assist against the top-ranked Volunteers.

Washington is Kentucky’s first winner of the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week honor since Kevin Knox won it Jan. 31, 2018.

