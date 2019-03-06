Washington named semifinalist for Naismith Trophy

Kentucky forward PJ Washington is a semifinalist for the 2019 Citizens Naismith Trophy, given each year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the nation’s top player.

Washington is one of 10 semifinalists, it was announced on Wednesday.

The UK sophomore has scored 20 or more points in eight of the last 13 games. Washington is averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 13 games. Washington is also a midseason finalist for the Karl Malone Award, handed down by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top power forward.

Anthony Davis is the only UK player to win the Naismith Trophy.

