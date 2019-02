PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 19 points and No. 5 Kentucky snapped No. 1 Tennessee's 19-game winning streak with an 86-69 win Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats shot 55 percent from the floor in the win and and four UK players finished in double figures.

With the victory, Kentucky improves to 21-4, 10-2 in the SEC. Kentucky will visit Missouri Tuesday night for a 9pm tip-off on ESPN.