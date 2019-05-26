Washington shuts down Kentucky 5-0, advances to College World Series

Kentucky failed to score for the second straight game and No. 3 Washington blanked the Wildcats 5-0 to advance to the College World Series.

Washington (50-7) has now won 12 straight games and will make the trip to Oklahoma City. Kentucky ends its season with a 36-24 record.

In the top of the first inning, Morganne Flores drilled a double, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on another throwing error to make it 1-0.

In the sixth, Noelle Hee blasted a 2-run homer to extend Washington's lead to 3-0.

In the seventh, Taryn Atlee drilled a 2-run single to score the final two runs for Washington.