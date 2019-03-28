Washington stretches, runs with Cats during Thursday practice

UK forward PJ Washington was on the floor with his teammates on Thursday during the Wildcats’ practice in Kansas City, in preparation for a Sweet 16 matchup against Houston.

The first 15 minutes of the workout was open to the media, and it appears Washington was moving around pretty well, stretching and running for the cameras.

Washington has missed UK’s two NCAA Tournament games with a sprained foot.

“Obviously I want to play a lot,” Washington said during UK’s press conference on Thursday. “I put my heart and soul into this program and stuff like that, and so to go out there not be able to play really hurt me.”

“He wants to play,” coach John Calipari said. “Now, it's can he play. And we don't know. If anybody's guessing, we just don't know yet.”

“What I did with Reid, I asked Reid ‘how many minutes did I play you when you came back?’ He played 15-18 minutes. If PJ plays more than that I would be stunned, surprised. If he doesn't play at all, I would not be surprised.”

“We’ve been winning without him but we do need him,” guard Ashton Hagans said. “So we can do this thing without him if you came to that. Just EJ (Montgomery) and Nick (Richards) got to come in and give us all they got. We believe in them, that they can do that and you know if PJ is back, we are just going to be even better.”

“I'm in a good place,” Washington added. “I went up to get checked out and the doctor said pretty much some good things. I'm happy where I’m at and I'm just trying to get better.”

The Cats face Houston on Friday in Kansas City. Tip is set for 9:59 p.m.

