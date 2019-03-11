Washington tabbed All-America Third Team by Sporting News

Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington has been selected to the Sporting News All-America Third Team.

The Sporting News is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the Associated Press, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Washington is the 11th player under John Calipari to earn All-America honors by one of the four major organizations.

He’s scored 20 or more points in eight of the last 14 games and has been at the center of Kentucky’s national surge. The Wildcats have won 16 of their last 18 and are firmly in the discussion for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Washington is averaging 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last 14 games. During that stretch, he’s shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 45.2 from 3-point range. That span also includes three straight double-doubles vs. then-No. 9/10 Kansas, at Vanderbilt and at Florida.

Overall, Washington leads the Wildcats in both scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.5 rpg).

