Washington tabbed Consensus All-America third team selection

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington became an NCAA Consensus All-America selection on Tuesday when he added his fourth major honor as a third-team pick by the Associated Press.
Washington is the first Wildcat to earn consensus All-America distinction since Malik Monk was a second-team choice in 2017.
The AP is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Sporting News and the United States Basketball Writers Association.
Washington hauled in third-team honors by all four organizations.
Washington is the 11th player under John Calipari to earn All-America honors by one of the four major organizations.
Washington continues to rack up postseason honors by the day. The major honors he’s won so far include:
• NCAA Consensus All-America Third Team
• Associated Press All-America Third Team
• NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team
• NABC All-America Third Team
• NABC All-District 21 First Team
• USBWA All-America Third Team
• Sports Illustrated All-America Third Team
• USA Today All-America Second Team
• CollegeInsider.com Lute Olson All-America Team
• All-SEC First Team (AP/Coaches)
• All-SEC Freshman Team (Coaches)
• Sporting News All-America Third Team
• USBWA All-District IV Team
• Karl Malone Award Finalist
• Wooden Award Finalist
• Naismith Citizen Trophy Semifinalist
• Two-time SEC Player of the Week
• Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (Feb. 18)