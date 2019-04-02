Washington tabbed Consensus All-America third team selection

Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington became an NCAA Consensus All-America selection on Tuesday when he added his fourth major honor as a third-team pick by the Associated Press.

Washington is the first Wildcat to earn consensus All-America distinction since Malik Monk was a second-team choice in 2017.

The AP is one of the four “major” NCAA-recognized All-America teams that the NCAA uses for its consensus All-America teams. The other three are the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Sporting News and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Washington hauled in third-team honors by all four organizations.

Washington is the 11th player under John Calipari to earn All-America honors by one of the four major organizations.

Washington continues to rack up postseason honors by the day. The major honors he’s won so far include:

• NCAA Consensus All-America Third Team

• Associated Press All-America Third Team

• NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team

• NABC All-America Third Team

• NABC All-District 21 First Team

• USBWA All-America Third Team

• Sports Illustrated All-America Third Team

• USA Today All-America Second Team

• CollegeInsider.com Lute Olson All-America Team

• All-SEC First Team (AP/Coaches)

• All-SEC Freshman Team (Coaches)

• Sporting News All-America Third Team

• USBWA All-District IV Team

• Karl Malone Award Finalist

• Wooden Award Finalist

• Naismith Citizen Trophy Semifinalist

• Two-time SEC Player of the Week

• Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (Feb. 18)

