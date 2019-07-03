Washington to sit Summer League with sore foot

Updated: Wed 3:31 PM, Jul 03, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC (WKYT) - Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington will sit during the NBA Summer League play as a result of a sore left foot, his coach announced on Wednesday.

James Borrego told reporters that the former Kentucky star will be held out for precautionary reasons. Borrego said it's the same recurrence of injury Washington had at UK.

This is the second time in three years the Hornets have lost their lottery pick to a summer injury. Malik Monk, another former Wildcat, sat out the 2017 Orlando league.

Washington is expected to be ready by training camp.

 
