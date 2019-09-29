'We can't hang our heads:' UK loses third straight before bye

On a night when Kentucky desperately needed a win, it was the Gamecocks who took it to Kentucky 24-7 as the Wildcats walked right into a South Carolina pressure cooker.

South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52), Sherrod Greene (44), Jaycee Horn (1) and T.J. Brunson (6) tackle Kentucky running back Asim Rose (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina did everything and anything they wanted on both sides of the football.

"I think pressure was an issue all night tonight," said Mark Stoops. "You've heard me talk about affecting the quarterback. The quarterback was affected tonight. He was affected by pressure, he was affected by coverage, he was affected by good, disciplined rush lanes and he was uncomfortable, especially hurt."

"It is a loss. What three in a row?" said Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. "We have to keep our spirits high. I don't think frustration is the word. We just have to come together. We have to make it a point of emphasis that we can't hang our heads. On to the next one. No would haves, could haves, should haves."

Kentucky is off next weekend. The Wildcats have the bye and it comes at a great time as this team has a lot of questions all over the roster. After the bye, Kentucky hosts Arkansas on October 12.