Welch joins Wildcats as walk-on

Riley Welch, a 6-foot guard out of Littleton, Colorado, has joined the UK men's basketball team as a walk-on, the school announced on Thursday.

Welch, who played at UC Irvine and College of the Desert, joins Zan Payne and Brennan Canada as walk-ons for the Wildcats.

“I can’t even begin to describe how excited I am to be joining the greatest program in the history of college basketball,” Welch said. “There is nothing better than University of Kentucky basketball and I still can’t believe how fortunate I am to be able to learn every day from a Hall of Fame coach as well as compete against the best players in the country day in and day out.”

Welch played in 27 games as a true freshman for the Anteaters, scoring 14 points. Last year, at College of the Desert, Welch played in 27 games. He averaged 8.2 points.

Welch's father, Joh, is an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Payne is the son of UK assistant Kenny Payne. Zan Payne played at Lexington Catholic. Canada played last season at Clark Co.