Wells stepping down after Pikeville basketball season

Pikeville men’s basketball coach Kelly Wells will step down at the end of this sesaon. The school said in a release that the Morehead native will remain Director of Athletics.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but one that I’m at peace with,” Wells said.

This year marks the second for Wells as AD. Wells leaves the basketball program as the winningest coach in Pikeville history, with 328 wins in 14 seasons.

Wells has led the Bears to eight NAIA National Tournament appearances, including the last seven straight. Wells was named 2011 NAIA Coach of the Year after leading his team to the national title.

Wells led Mason Co. to the 2003 Kentucky state championship. Before coming to Pikeville, Wells spent a single season at Hawai’I Pacific.

