Wenyen Gabriel involved in Blazers-Kings trade

The Trail Blazers have formally announced a trade with the Sacramento Kings that brings veteran forward Trevor Ariza to Portland.

The Blazers also get Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan in the deal.

The Kings acquire Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver from Portland, in addition to a pair of second-round draft picks.

Gabriel has played in the G-League the past two seasons, in a two-way deal with Sacramento. Gabriel currently is shooting 46 percent from behind the three-point arc and 55 percent of all shots from the field.