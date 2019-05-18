Wesley Woodyard seeks to inspire, empower at youth football camp

Co-founded by former Kentucky star Wesley Woodyard, the 16Ways Foundation is dedicated to encouraging young people to reach their full potential.

Saturday in Lexington, the Tennessee Titans linebacker hosted his annual youth football camp with a message of empowerment at the forefront.

"Today I get a chance to be right in the center of downtown right in the communities that are often looked over and forgotten," said Woodyard. "To me, that is what my foundation is all about."

"It is not just about football," said Woodyard. "Football is an avenue that you can use to help change people's lives and change your lives for the better too and I want those kids to know that and to me, that is what is all about. Changing their lives outside of the game of football."