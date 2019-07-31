West Jessamine is preparing for change in 2019

There's a lot of change in West Jessamine, and it starts with a brand new turf field. Head coach John Gilliam says the field will pay off year around.

"The thing that a lot of folks don't realize is that in the offseason we're able to go out and actually run and do some workouts and stuff like that," said Gilliam. "We can get a little bit more out of our offseason workouts."

On that new field, the Colts will be replacing their entire offensive line, including Eli Cox, one of the top players in the state last year. He leaves some big shoes to fill."

"He does, but just about every other offensive lineman we had were seniors last year," said Gilliam. "So we've got one kid that played some last year in a spot role here and there that's back, but everybody else up front for us offensively and pretty much defensively is going to be first-year starters."

"It was nice having Eli Cox at right tackle, who went to Kentucky," said quarterback Noah Reliford. "Of course it was nice, but there's a lot of guys that are learning the plays that really want to play. I mean we got a different offense this year, and I'm excited for it."

Without the big boys up front, the Colts will try to be a more balanced offensive attack.

"Last year we ran a lot, and it's different because we're passing a decent amount this year," said running back Kane Lathery. "We're kind of evening it out."

The new offensive game plan should take some of the pressure off of the new guys in the trenches.

"Everybody doubts them because we don't have Eli Cox and all the big dudes," said Lathery. "You don't need big people they just got to have good form and stuff like that you know."