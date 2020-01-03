West Jessamine routs LCA, 74-46

West Jessamine used a decisive third quarter to rout Lexington Christian on Friday, 74-46.

The Colts (7-6) led 26-20 at the half, but outscored the Eagles 27-7 in the third quarter. LCA (7-6) suffered its second straight loss.

DeAjuan Stepp led the winners with 22 points. Jackson Green and Nate Breeden pitched in with 14 points apiece.

LCA’s Tanner Walton led all scorers with 24 points.

Up next for LCA is the Tim Short Automotive Classic at Clark Co. on Saturday. The Eagles face Scott High School at 1 p.m.

West Jessamine hosts Newport Central Catholic on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

