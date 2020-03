West Jessamine punched its ticket to the boys' KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament for the first time since 2010 with a win Tuesday night over Danville.

The Colts raced out to the early lead, but had to hold off a late rally by the Admirals to win the game 748-64.

West Jessamine was led by DeAjuan Stepp with 25 points. Daniel Waters had 17 points, and Jackson Green chipped in 13 points.

West Jessamine advances to play Covington Catholic on Thursday March, 19 at 8 p.m.