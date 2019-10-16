Whitney named to Julius Erving Award watch list

Freshman guard Kahlil Whitney has been named to the 20-man watch list for the Julius Erving Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

The Julius Erving Award recognizes the top small forward in Division 1 men's basketball.

Whitney, the 6-foot-6 swing player out of Chicago, was rated one of the top players coming out of high school last year, ranked in the Top 15 by every major scouting service.

Whitney was named an all-American, averaging 19.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for Roselle Catholic High School.