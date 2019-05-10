Wildcats get commitment from shooting guard Johnny Juzang

Johnny Juzang, the highly-rated shooting guard out of Studio City, California, announced on Friday that he will play at Kentucky.

Juzang made the announcement via social media, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, Oregon and Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound swing player reclassified last month, five days after receiving a scholarship offer from UK.

Playing for the Compton Magic, Juzang shot 43.4 percent from 3-point range last year. At Harvard Westlake High School, Juzang averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Juzang joins 5-stars Tyrese Maxey, Kahlil Whitney and Keion Brooks, as well as Kentucky Mr. Basketball Dontaie Allen and Bucknell transfer Nate Sestina in next year’s class.

