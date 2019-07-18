UK alumni return to Lexington for $2 million dollar basketball tournament

The Basketball Tournament tips off Friday in Lexington and several former University of Kentucky basketball players are competing.

Marcus Lee, Dominique Hawkins and Josh Harrelson are a few of the Wildcats that make up the Bluegrass Boys roster.

"We are bonding really well like really quickly," said Lee. "We have really great guys. We have a lot of fun out here especially with the fan base that we have."

Hawkins played high school ball at Madison Central before playing at UK. He's spent the past few years playing professionally overseas.

"I've definitely missed playing in Kentucky," said Hawkins. "As you know I've been playing overseas and I get to play with one of my fellow teammates Marcus Lee who is here right now, and a lot of other Kentucky players. So hopefully we make a good run in this tournament together"

Frederick Douglass High School is the host site for one of the eight national regions for The Basketball Tournament. The tournament format is a single-elimination bracket made up of 64 teams across the country. The championship game will be played in Chicago on Aug. 6.

The Bluegrass Boys will play their first game Friday night at 9 p.m.

