Judge rules Zion Williamson must answer questions about eligibility at Duke

Pelicans star Zion Williamson is one step closer to having to answer under oath claims that he violated NCAA rules while playing at Duke.

Florida circuit court judge David Miller denied a request by Williamson's attorneys, who were attempting to stop Williamson from answering agent Gina Ford's claim that he accepted illegal benefits while at Duke.

Miller said in his ruling the eligibility questions "are going to be a core issue with the respect to the contract that's been made an issue."

Ford was hired by Williamson in April 2019 to represent the player in endorsement deals. Williamson broke the contract a month later to sign with CAA. Ford and her company, Prime Sports Marketing, claim Williamson owes her $100 million.

Williamson sued in June 2019, saying the contract with Ford was never valid because she was not registered in North Carolina.