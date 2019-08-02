Wilson downplays preseason snub by Nashville radio station

Earlier this summer, ESPN Radio in Nashville released a poll of SEC quarterbacks. The list put UK’s Terry Wilson at the bottom.

Braden Gall, who hosts mornings on 1025 The Game, rated Wilson the 14th best quarterback in the league, out of 14 schools.

Wilson, who enters his second season for the Wildcats, downplayed any significance of the slight.

"He's going to have to bite his words, ya know, when I show him this season,” Wilson said at UK’s annual Media Day.

“I just got to be myself. I don't really pay attention to that. It was my first season in the SEC. That's what a lot of people don't realize.”

Wilson also was playing on a sore knee for much of the season. Still, the junior signal caller felt he had a good season for a rookie starter.

“Coming out of JUCO, I went 10-3. That's what I care about. I think about winning football games for this team and growing as a player,” Wilson said.

“So they can think whatever they want to think about me. But they're going to see pretty soon."

