Win Win Win, Tacitus and Country House hook up in final works

Sunday at Churchill Downs, Win Win Win hooked up with fellow Kentucky Derby contenders Tacitus and Country House in his final breeze.

Tacitus and Country House were working together, when Win Win Win blew by his work mate and passed them at the wire. Michael Trombetta trains Win Win Win and explains the buzz around Sunday morning's work.

"I think everybody got their works in and hopefully, everybody made it back safe and sound," said Trombetta. "Didn't mean to be on top of each other and that stuff happens regularly. If they were just everyday horses, nobody would pay any mind but with this situation, it grabs attention."