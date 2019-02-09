Windler scores 41 to lead Belmont over Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Dylan Windler had a career-high 41 points plus 12 rebounds as Belmont won its seventh consecutive game, getting past Morehead State 96-86 on Saturday.

Windler made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Nick Muszynski had 13 points, four assists and three blocks for Belmont (19-4, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 13 points. Kevin McClain had 13 points for the visiting team.

Belmont posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

A.J. Hicks had 22 points for the Eagles (9-16, 5-7). Lamontray Harris tied a season high with 20 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Walker had 18 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Belmont defeated Morehead State 77-60 on Jan. 10. Belmont matches up against Tennessee State on the road on Thursday. Morehead State matches up against Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday.

 
