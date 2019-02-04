With wait over, Bengals hire Zac Taylor as coach

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals have hired Zac Taylor as their coach, heading in different direction after failing to get a playoff win during Marvin Lewis' 16 seasons.

They targeted the Rams quarterbacks coach as Lewis' replacement, but weren't able to close a deal until LA's season ended with a 13-3 loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

After three straight losing seasons and 28 years without a playoff victory, Cincinnati has decided to join the wave - turning to a young, offensive-minded coach.

They and the Dolphins were the last two teams waiting to hire new coaches. Miami was expected to hire the Patriots' Brian Flores on Monday.

 
