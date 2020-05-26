Wizards' John Wall says he's '110%' and 'itching' to return

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall says he is fully recovered after two operations that sidelined him for the past 1½ years. He also says he is “itching” to get back on the court next season.

The five-time All-Star has not played in an NBA game since December 2018. Surgery for bone spurs in his left heel ended that season and while he was working his way back from that, he tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019. That held Wall out for all of the current season, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.